A total of seven players from last season's Otero Junior College men's basketball team will continue their hoops careers and educations at four-year schools.

Leading the way is Wesley Harris, who will attend the University of California at Davis, an NCAA Division I program.

Harris led OJC in both scoring and rebounding last year with averages of 15.0 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. He was also a straight-A student.

He will have three years of eligibility at UC-Davis.

Also headed to a Division I school is Sam Mack, who will play for Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.

Mack was OJC's second-leading scorer with 12.6 points per game. He also had 7.2 rebounds per game, which was also second on the team.

Also going to a Division I school is A.J. Youngman, who will attend the University of Idaho.

Youngman had a 9.7 scoring average, and he also averaged 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Tramarcus Levi will go to Wayne State College, a Division II school in Wayne, Neb.

Levi averaged 5.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Reggie Gibson will attend Rogers State University in Claremore, Okla. It is a Division II university.

Gibson had a scoring average of 7.3 points per game. He led the Rattlers in assists with six per game.

K.J. Harris will go to Coker College in Hartsville, S.C. It too is a Division II school.

K.J. Harris averaged 7.5 points and 5.9 assists per game.

Miguel Lopez will attend Doane College in Crete, Neb. It is an NAIA institution.

Lopez had a 5.5 scoring average and a 4.0 rebounding average.

Other sophomores from last year are still weighing their options as to which school they will attend.

New recruits

Six new players will play for the Rattlers beginning this year.

Two are from Colorado in Pueblo West's Julian Lucero and Castle View's Chase Hettinger. Other recruits include Jaduhkiss Soto from Kissimmee, Fla., and Romon Douglas from Peoria, Ill.

The list include two transfers in Leighton Elliot-Sewell and Rayquawndis Mitchell.

Elliot-Sewell, originally from Derby in the United Kingdom, transfers from Polk State in Florida. Mitchell is a transfer from the University of Idaho.

