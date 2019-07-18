It doesn’t happen often in Southeast Colorado – possibly never - but a Smithsonian exhibit is coming to La Junta, in May 2021.



Southeast Colorado Creative Partnership (SECCP) made application for and was successful in being selected as one of six sites in Colorado to host the traveling exhibit.



"Crossroads: Change in Rural America" will be hosted at the Otero Museum in La Junta.

The display draws on the history and culture of rural America to provoke fresh thinking and spark conversations about the future and sustainability of rural communities.



"Crossroads: Change in Rural America" offers small towns a chance to look at their own paths over the past century and to highlight the changes that affected their fortunes.



With support from Colorado Humanities and the Smithsonian, the exhibition will give Colorado communities the chance to explore how their towns have adapted to change.



Anyone interested in assisting with this exhibit and volunteering their time to help plan the event, should attend an informational meeting scheduled for 1 to 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Otero Museum. Two representatives from the Colorado Humanities will be present to discuss the exhibit and what will be needed to host the exhibit.

Anyone is welcome to attend the meeting.



If you would like to help but can't attend the meeting, contact Julie Worley at julieworley49@gmail.com.