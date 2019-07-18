With potentially record-breaking temps scorching the Arkansas Valley, the risk for heat exhaustion and heat stroke is a cause for concern.

Those who work outside, young children and older adults - especially those with existing health problems - are susceptible to falling ill when the days turn hot.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the symptoms to look out for heat stroke are high body temperature (103 or higher); hot, red, dry or damp skin; fast or strong pulse; headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion; or loss of consciousness.

If you or someone you know experiences any of these symptoms, the CDC says to call 911 right away, move the person to a cooler place, lower body temperature via cold cloths or a cold bath, and do not give the person anything to drink.

For heat exhaustion, the CDC advises to look out for heavy sweating, fast or weak pulse, muscle cramps, nausea, dizziness, headache, fainting, tiredness, cold, pale and clammy skin.

Once these symptoms are recognized, the CDC recommends to move to a cold place, loosen your clothes, put cool, wet cloths on your body or take a cool bath and sip water. They also advise getting medical attention right away if you are throwing up, symptoms get worse or they last for longer than one hour.

For those who work outside in the heat, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recommends drinking water every 15 minutes - even if you are not thirsty; wearing a hat and light-colored clothing; and taking rest breaks in the shade.

Mike Nelson, who works for SECOM, was suspended in a bucket truck above the streets of Cheraw Thursday morning. The temperature at the time was already in the upper 80s, with a high of 105 predicted.

“It’s not too bad if you drink lots of water and stay hydrated,” Nelson said about working in the heat.

The CDPHE has a list of recommended precautions to stay safe in the heat: stay in an air conditioned area; if that’s not possible they recommend going to a library or store with air conditioning to cool down, drink water often, avoid drinking sugary or alcoholic beverages, provide pets with plenty of fresh water, limit outdoor activity to when it’s coolest, wear sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher and avoid preparing or eating hot meals, as they add body heat.

So whether you're out working or just enjoying the summer weather, remember to stay hydrated, stay safe and be vigilant for signs of heat stroke or exhaustion.

