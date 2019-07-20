Dolores D. Alires, 67, affectionately known as "Grandma D ", passed away July 17, 2019. She was born April 7, 1952, to Valentine and Simonia Gonzales, both preceded her in death; along with children, Ricardo "Molacho" Alires and Donna Lee Gonzales; former husband, Richard "RBA" Alires; special friend, Ron "Rabbit" Apodaca. Dolores loved reading and watching her favorite TV shows and Cowboy movies, but her biggest joy was spending time with her grandchildren, who were the loves of her life. She is survived by her children, David, Ron and Cynthia (Arnold Cortez) Alires; siblings, Susan Andrade, Valentine (Doreen), Manuel (Loretta), Stephen (Roberta), Daniel (Denise), Michael (Joann), and Christine Gonzales, Sharon (Raul) Martinez and Charlene Lucio; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly. Celebration of life, 10 a.m. Thursday, Angelus Chapel. Family will receive friends at the Zaragoza Hall following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made directly to the funeral home in her memory. Online condolences www.angeluspueblo.com