Steven A Cortez, 52 of San Bernardino , Calif., passed away July 8, 2019. Preceded in death by his grandma and grandpa Cortez; grandma and grandpa Lopez; brothers, Eddie, and Ray; and sister, Roberta. Survived by his children, Steven Jr., Raquel, Elijah, Kaci, Santina, Jeremiah, Courtney, Donovan, and Bobby; grandchildren, Steven, Esperanza, Emma, Jordan, Jerek. Steve was a waiter and by far one of the best in Pueblo. He worked at many restaurants and knew everyone, was outgoing, full of energy, and filled with jokes and laughter and always had the last word. He was a devoted father, grandfather, son, and brother who is greatly "loved" and will be missed by many. A Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Memorial service will be 10 a.m., July 25, 2019, both at St. Joseph Church. Inurnment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery.