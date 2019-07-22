CANON CITY — Police officer Greg Nish was just 9 months old when his father died in a car accident in March 1993.

His uncle, Chuck Nish, was the first police officer on the scene of the crash, where he found his brother, Richard Nish, dead.

Inside the van, Greg Nish and his two older brothers were passengers but, luckily, received just minor injuries.

“He (Chuck Nish) took the reins and filled in as a father to me until my mom got remarried,” Nish said. “My uncle was on the Canon City Police force a little over 20 years, and he is definitely one of the biggest influences in my life.”

Although Chuck Nish is now fully retired after a stint as a probation officer in Grand Junction, he returned to Canon City to pin a police badge on his nephew.

The younger Nish is not only following in his uncle’s footsteps but also taking on the job of K9 officer with his partner, Boot.

“I could not pass up the opportunity, as each officer is with a canine partner for about eight years,” Nish said. “So the opportunity does not come around very often.”

The team, who has already had success with drug busts, got a special present recently when they received a “Buddy Bag,” which is filled with more than $500 of medical equipment designed to help Nish care for Boot in a medical situation.

From a pet oxygen mask to a K9 splint, the bag is an emergency first aid kit for four-legged officers.

“Having this is absolutely amazing,” Nish said. “I am more confident and secure that we can handle any situation.”

The Buddy Bag was secured by police department volunteers Nancy Canterbury and Jim Felton, who got the green light from Canon City Police Chief Daric Harvey to go after grants and gifts that can help the department.

“We have started looking for grants for a lot more canine equipment, tactical armor, a drone, a land robot and training dollars,” Felton explained.

“With the state and federal prisons here, we have needs that other counties don’t,” Canterbury said.

The department’s wish list has $8,000 worth of needs, and Felton also expects there will be about $1,000 worth of vet bills annually for each of the department’s two canine officers.

The department is considering starting an adoption program, through which schools and charitable organizations can adopt a K9 unit and host fundraisers to help with expenses, from vet bills and training to dog food and toys.

“Just in the year I’ve been here, I have come to realize the maintenance a canine requires, and it is mind-boggling the money you can get into,” Nish said.

