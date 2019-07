IN MEMORIAM In memory of our Mother Pauline Trujillo July 22, 1998 We had a wonderful mother, One who never really grew old; Her smile was made of sunshine, And her heart was solid gold; Her eyes were as bright as shining stars And in her cheeks fair roses you see. We had a wonderful mother, And that's the way it will always be. But take heed, because She's still keeping an eye on all of us, So let's make sure She will like what she sees. Your Loving Kids, Hoso, Phyllis, Rose and Tony