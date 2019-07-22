Chase Roweth, of La Junta, who hopes to enter the nursing program at Otero Junior College, and Santino Mendoza, of Rocky Ford, who will be a senior next year, are members of an internship program at the Lower Arkansas Valley Water Conservancy District, checking ponds and irrigation sites active throughout the region.

The program teaches good work habits and careful reporting, saving the LAVWCD hours of work. Roweth credits his work at LAVWCD last year with pointing him toward his career goal.



Roweth decided he wasn’t quite adept enough with numbers to study engineering, but he had a good option with the nursing program offered at Otero Junior College.

“Santino is in the same position I was in last year,” said Roweth. “He’s a junior, looking at careers that are out there.”



The other interns in this year’s program are Rico Carale, of La Junta; Isabella Proctor, of Fowler; and Ian Heckman, from this area but now a student at the University of Colorado in Denver.

Heckman oversees the soil health operation at McClave, working on his Master’s Degree in Environmental Science. He's doing a the GIS mapping for the district.



Mike Weber supervises the internship program for LAVWCD and benefits from the work of the interns.

The telemetry system used to process data at the McClave Soil Health Experimental Site went out last year, so Roweth and Mendoza are reporting the readings manually to Weber and obtaining and submitting the monthly water quality samples to the state. They also take other readings throughout the area and help out with the Super Ditch project on the Catlin Canal whenever they are needed.



For their work at LAVWCD, the four interns are paid through a stipend from Ogallala Commons.



Ogallala Commons is a nonprofit organization associated with the Ogallala Aquifer. Its Community Internships provide carer exploration opportunities designed to inspire youth to return to their hometowns to live, work, play and raise their families.

Heckman is paid directly by LAVWCD.

“GIS people are hard to find,” said Weber. “Ian is getting information for the class he will be teaching in GIS to students at CU in the fall.”



As an intern, Heckman has clarified conservation easements, mapped ponds and water quality projects, and is now working on collecting baseline information to put into maps which will enable Weber to know what’s working and what is not working on the McClave system.

Carale and Proctor are working on creating videos of the field work on the Super Ditch to use in internet spots.



Weber thinks of the program as a revolving door.

“(Roweth) is teaching Santino what he knows," said Weber. "Next year, Santino will be a lead. They will go to college, go get new things, but train the kids who come after them.”



It’s a win-win situation.

