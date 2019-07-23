Every year, the Missouri Day Committee selects a community member to give the opening prayer for the ranch rodeo. The person selected must demonstrate that they have served the community through volunteer efforts and other countless hours of service.

This year’s selection is Dorothy Ellen McCuistion Marvin Baker.

Baker was born in Fowler on October 20, 1928.

Of her childhood, Grandma Doo fondly recalls, “Those growing up years on the farm with my parents, Jim and Nellie McCuistion, and my siblings, Marie, Jean, JH, Verena, Willis and Maxine were fun. We worked in the fields hoeing, topping beets and onions, husking corn, picking tomatoes, snapping green beans, and priming peas for the canning factory. We also cut milo heads, herded cattle along the roadside, milked cows, and hand-pumped water for livestock.

"Many say that the depression years were ‘lean years’, but my parents never told us that because we weren’t hungry or unhappy."

Over the years, Baker has been active in Scouts, 4-H, Home Demonstration Club, Young Mother’s Club, Women’s Club, PTA, and teaching Sunday School at the Methodist Church, as well as numerous other school and church activities. She has

graciously taken on leadership roles as chairperson of the annual United Methodist Women’s Harvest and Christmas Bazaar and the Fine Arts Show on Missouri Day.

Additionally, she helped landscape and plant the flower garden around the Fowler City Park water tower. Today, she enjoys volunteering with the Fowler Public Library where she serves as Secretary of the Library Committee.

Grandma Doo would like to remind us to be happy with what we have and to remember that when you have family, you have it all.

“I love to cook, garden and sew. Days when family is with me are the happiest," said Baker.

Please join us at the Missouri Day ranch rodeo at 2 p.m. on July 20 at the Old Park School Arena to thank Baker for making Fowler a great place to grow as she provides the opening prayer.