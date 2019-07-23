South Central BOCES, which provides cooperative educational services to 12 member school districts, is offering its first Summer In-service Sessions of professional development starting on Monday.

Presented by veteran educator Nisia Lawler, Monday's Education Essentials and Teaching Strategies to Spark Potential will introduce educators to the unique world of gifted education through investigation of multiple pathways to identification, programming, talent development, and characteristics of high potential learners.

Participants will learn about best practices for increasing proportionality, achievement, and curiosity in all students.



On Tuesday, Instructional Teaching Strategies will illustrate techniques to help students become independent, strategic learners.

Under the direction of instructors Lisa Leith and Donna Trujillo, participants will learn what instructional strategies are and how they can be used more effectively. Also, the instructors will aim to impart a deeper knowledge of how methods like assessment, case studies, debates and flipped classrooms play into the overall student learning and instructional experience.

Wednesday's Social Emotional Learning Training Day will be facilitated by Barbara Gueldner, a Nationally Certified School Psychologist who has worked with children, families, community partners, and trainees for more than 20 years.



Social and Emotional Learning is an approach to developing students’ social, emotional, behavioral, and academic skills. This workshop will guide participants through the foundations of SEL and specific challenges associated with using the approach, along with recommended actions.

Topics will include choosing programs and strategies, using assessment to inform needs and decisions, adapting programs to fit student needs, integrating SEL into the course of academic content and focusing on "big picture" planning issues.

Thursday's Technology to Support Teaching and Learning, presented by Deb Teach, will challenge participants to assess how technology is used in the classroom to engage student learning and explore various technology integration lessons.

As adding technology to a classroom does not automatically improve learning, Teach will show how that technology can be used to develop knowledge and skills.



All of the sessions will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 323 South Purcell Boulevard in Pueblo West and there is no charge to take part. For more information, call 647-0023.

Another free professional development for Southern Colorado educators is coming to Pueblo School for Arts and Sciences Fulton Heights campus July 30 and 31.

Geek Camp was created by Trinidad native Beth Hamlin in 2011 as a way to give educators "a place and time to get, adapt, or share knowledge, experience and skills. We want to support fellow educators in getting ready for a new school year, with a schedule designed to to allow you the time to create and develop," according to Hamlin.

In addition to Hamlin, a national presenter who will share her love of computer science, G Suite cloud computing, and 3D printing, Geek Camp facilitators include:



Jennifer Shaffer (making lessons more interactive); Linda Horne (incorporating practical strategies to support English Language Learners); Lynn Gershman (incorporating technology into the classroom); Julie Stewart (uses of flexible seating, mobile learning, social media); Darby Shier (mindfulness and incorporating yoga into the classroom); and Veronica Gallegos (G Suite.)

The Pueblo Geek Camp is being sponsored by AIM Global and its authoring school district, Las Animas Re-1.



To register, visit geekcampedu.com.

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia