Trevor Cornelius, a 2001 graduate of La Junta High School and a 2005 graduate of Colorado State University Fort Collins, graduated from Colorado Technical University on July 13 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Cyber Security.



Cornelius is working for Brungardt Enterprises, of Aurora. He is married to Brittany Cornelius and lives in Florrisant, Colo.

Cornelius is the son of Alan and Sherry Cornelius, and the grandson of Thelma Bunting, of La Junta. His brothers are Chad (Felicity) Cornelius, La Junta, and Sgt. Derek (Stacey) Cornelius, Okinawa, Japan. He has three nieces, Liberty, Kimberly and Lillihana, and two step-nephews, Kaedyn and Jameson.