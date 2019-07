The July meeting of the Southeast Colorado Antique Vehicle Club was an ice cream social at the La Junta City Park.



Larry Miller attended the Saturday, June 15, Terry McMillian car show in Ordway. Didn’t win anything but had a very nice day and enjoyed the cameraderie. Jim Huff won - no details as Jim is on vacation.



UPCOMING EVENTS 2019

August 2-4 – Fountain, CO Pikes Peak International Speedway People’s Tiny House Festival August 6 - La Junta, 7 p.m. Car Club Meeting August 16 - Arkansas Valley Fair Parade 10 a.m., Rocky Ford August 18 – Car Show at Arkansas Valley Fair 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of Roundhouse - hamburger fry afterwards September 3 – La Junta, 7 p.m. Car Club Meeting September 14 – La Junta, Early Settler Day parade