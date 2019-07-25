Loretta Stevens Bailey was born and raised in Canon City and recalls the first time she saw the Royal Gorge Bridge in 1947 was when her third grade class rode the passenger train from the depot into the gorge.

Later there would be many trips to the bridge with friends and family and even a part time job in her future.

“I can remember in the 1950s they started feeding the deer but they were getting so poor looking because people were feeding them human food.”

By 1987 when three of her grandchildren came to visit from California, Bailey recalls the deer were beginning to get aggressive.

“A buck deer was chasing my grandson Eli, who was 5, and they were going round and round the car and he was yelling, ‘Open the door’ so we swung the door open and when he jumped in he asked, ‘Why do they wear sticks on their heads?,’” Bailey recalled.

The practice of feeding the deer has since stopped and the mule deer have returned to being wild creatures who don’t approach visitors.

By 2002, Bailey retired from the Department of Corrections.

“I wanted to find a part time job where I was not locked down all day,” she said with a laugh.

So she got a job in the Stryker Rich curio shop and on her first day she heard gunshots outside the shop.

“I am used to calling the control center when something goes wrong so I called and reported the shots. Come to find out it was the mountain men having a gunfight show in the western town and I could not see them so it was a false alarm,” she said.

Bailey also recalls there were plenty of bear encounters back then. One time a bear broke into an ice cream storage bin and left behind huge claw marks down the front of the bin. Another time a bear got into the funnel cake concession stand and slurped down the grease.

Workers were able to follow his exit path out of the park - he had used the stairs of the incline railway and they were covered from top to bottom with diarrhea.

“I loved seeing the bridge, the clouds, the sky and rocks. Everything looked different depending on if it was wet or dry or what time the sun was hitting it or if there was snow on it,” she said.

Bailey’s history with the bridge ended on that hot and windy day in June 2013 when a wildfire flared up and forced the evacuation of the park.

“We loaded bags with loose money from the cash register and jumped on the trolley. The bridge was swaying and the wind was blowing and we stopped to pick up a maintenance worker.

“But there was no where for him to sit so he sat on the floor between my legs and I put my bag of money on his back,” she recalled.

The visitors, staff and bags of money were saved but the fire consumed 90 percent of the attraction’s buildings and scorched about 100 wooden planks on the bridge which have since been replaced.

“So much for my quiet stress free job. It was over after 2-1/2 years and all I had was my free mug for perfect attendance,” she joked.

