For 122 years, Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church has served the Bessemer community, all from the same location at 1044 Spruce St.

Today, as it has through the years, the church is evolving and working to increase its presence and to help more people.

The Rev. Eric J. Carnell recently was selected as pastor of Bethlehem, and his Installation Celebration will be held at 3:30 p.m. June 30. He's ready to hit the ground running.

"Through our ministry of Luv and Action (501C3 Organization), we assist in providing a food and clothing pantry to members of the surrounding community," Carnell said.

Also, he added, "We are actively soliciting members of the community to assist us through their musical talents, management skills, and audio/visual abilities. We are also in need of volunteers that are exceptional in the area of customer service."

Carnell explained that assistance in those areas is needed so that the church can carry out some of its goals.

"We are always in the process of gathering and organizing resources in order to address the needs of those who may be temporarily unfortunate," he said. "We are in the process of organizing a Thanksgiving Day Dinner for members of our community that may not be able to enjoy a hot meal and fellowship with others on this historic day.

"We would like to organize transportation that would consist of traveling to various makeshift homeless shelters, gathering those in need, and bringing them to our gymnasium in order to be properly fed and clothed. After enjoying a period of fellowship with others, they would be transported back to their original location."

Carnell said, however, that the needs are too great for any single Pueblo church to address.

"We would also like to build a relationship with other organizations within the Pueblo community and develop strategies that will assist us in keeping our children and young adults productive and active; especially during the times school is not in session."

Worship service at the church is at 11 a.m. on Sundays. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

The church is affiliated with the National Southern Baptist Convention.

For more information, call the church at (719) 542-0420.

