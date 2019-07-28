Coloradans can get up to a $5,000 credit on their state income taxes, thanks to a legislative clarification during the 2019 session. Those who retrofit their home for better access to themselves or a family member with an illness, impairment or disability may be entitled to part of the $1 million targeted for households with incomes below $150k per year.

Previously, the tax credit only was available to taxpayers with the illness, impairment or disability. However, House Bill 19-1135 passed by the Legislature extends the income tax break to the qualified individual’s spouse and dependents as well.

“Legislation passed this year clarifies that families with children or other dependent family members with an illness, impairment or disability can also benefit from the new Home Modification Tax Credit, which allows for qualifying families to receive a tax credit for accessibility improvements to their homes,” said Alison George, director of housing at the Colorado Department of Local Affairs.

Residents can determine if they qualify by completing a short pre-qualification survey with the Colorado Department of Local Affairs.

Some basic requirements are they must have a disability, impairment or illness, which requires the modification, and the home must be their residence. The full application must be submitted in the same tax year that the work was completed, and they must owe more in taxes than the credit they qualify for. However, credits can be claimed across a span of up to five years.

Colorado residents who plan to retrofit their home to accommodate a disability can get information and apply for the tax credit at hometaxcredit.colorado.gov.