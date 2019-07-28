When Southern Colorado residents recall their first visits to the Royal Gorge Bridge, which for 90 years has spanned the majestic canyon carved by the Arkansas River, there are dozens of different details that stick in their minds.

Following is a compilation of some of those precious memories local residents shared with The Pueblo Chieftain:

• Puebloan William “Lewis” Finlayson, on his 100th birthday last year, recalled the first time he went to the Royal Gorge Bridge. It was in 1942.

“I was with three guys and we were working our way to California for the World’s Fair. On our way there, we helped farmers bring in corn or harvest wheat,” Finlayson said.

He recalls he was driving his 1939 Chevy, which had cost him $808 complete with radio, heater and seat covers. He has never forgotten the thrill of driving across what was the world’s highest suspension bridge at the time.

• Alma Jean Woods, 82, of Pueblo recalls the first time her family visited the Royal Gorge Bridge in the 1940s and she feared her little sister would tumble into the canyon.

“My little sister liked to play and dance around on the edge (of the canyon) where there was not much protection. When we got to the middle of the bridge, I remember looking down.

“When that bridge is blowing a little and you are looking down, it’s a wonderful experience,” she said.

Later, as a teenager in high school in the early 1950s, she and her sister rode the train through the Royal Gorge in a vista dome car. The glass-topped car allowed them a chance to see the bridge from a whole different perspective.

“Back then, the train didn’t just stop,” at Parkdale and return like it does today. “We rode it all the way to Ogden, Utah,” Woods recalled.

Woods got to experience the bridge again as an adult when she was a teacher at Parkview Elementary School in Pueblo.

“At the end of the school year one time, we went to the Royal Gorge Bridge and the kids had a good time,” she said.

It was the early 1990s when feeding the mule deer was permissible and visitors could even purchase “deer food” to give to the wild animals.

“The Royal Gorge has meant something and been a part of all our lives,” she said.

• Ernie Charlifue of Pueblo visited the bridge for the first time in April 1949 as part of his senior class “sneak day,” during which the La Veta High School seniors cut class all day.

“Upon our arrival in Canon City, our first visit took us to the state penitentiary. It was a very inspiring experience getting to tour the state prison,” Charlifue said.

“Upon entering the grounds of the Royal Gorge, we were truly overwhelmed by man’s creation, the majestic Royal Gorge Bridge. We spent a long afternoon enjoying our visit — truly awed and inspired.

“I have never forgotten our first visit there 70 years ago,” Charlifue said.

