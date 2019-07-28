When Bob Wilson grew up in Brook, Ind., he recalls learning about the Royal Gorge Bridge from one of this grade school textbooks.

“It sounded very mysterious and unattainable,” said Wilson, who was born two years after the bridge was built. “That was a long way, far away to me.”

Little did Wilson realize that he would end up moving to Pueblo — and not only would he get to see that unattainable bridge, he and his wife actually danced across it.

“We were in the Buttons and Bows square dance club in Pueblo and we square danced with the Canon City club on the bridge,” he recalls. “It was a tremendous amount of fun for my wife Cheryl and I.”

The Wilsons were among many square dancers who participated in the annual Bridge Dance event which lasted about three decades.

“It started in 1978 and I called the last one in 2007,” said Puebloan Dick Henry who was a caller for Buttons and Bows. “We would dance in the parking lot and then on the bridge. It was quite a celebration!”

Wilson recalls dancing on the bridge was a bit tricky due to the tight quarters and “we had to be careful because it may have swayed a little bit. It was such a wonderful get together,” he said.

