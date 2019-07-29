The Pueblo African American Concern Organization recently hosted its 2019 student orientation, during which 16 scholarships were awarded to the following students:



Stephen Alvarado (Pueblo Community College); Treveon Collins (McPherson College in Kansas); Miranda Hayes (University of Colorado-Colorado Springs); Maggie Hedrick (Colorado State University-Pueblo); Faizah Howard (CSU-Pueblo); Tyran Johnson (Pueblo Community College); Allie Klovas (University of Colorado-Colorado Springs); Taylor Lanoue (Colorado State University);

Anyssia Montoya (San Diego State University); Serenity Nailor-Lewis (University of Colorado-Colorado Springs); Devon Porter (Pueblo Community College); Felicia Quintana (CSU-Pueblo); Maelah Robinson-Castillo (University of Denver); Zion Simpson-Sankey (Northwestern Community College); Mahagony Stevens (University of Kentucky); Rylie Vialpando (University of Colorado.)



The Pueblo African American Concern Organization is a nonprofit organization founded in 1992 for the purpose of supporting the educational goals and activities of African-American and other minority students, in the form of scholarships, mentoring and tutoring.



PAACO is the brainchild of Andrew F. Cornelius (1934-2005) and Robert Shirley, CSU-Pueblo president from 1984-95.