Pet adoptions are back at Pueblo's animal shelter that is being run again by the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

Pikes Peak was working under a short-term contract with the city and county to run animal shelter operations after the former operator was ousted in late March, so that meant the organization could offer only limited services, which excluded doing adoptions at the shelter.

In late June, a long-term, three-year contract was struck with Pikes Peak to run the shelter and they've been ramping up to begin offering full services again.

Pikes Peak announced recently that it has made some animals available for adoption on a limited basis to help train new staff members and ramp up the adoption process in preparation for a homecoming open house and adoption event that is set to take place at the shelter from noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 17.

Dogs and cats 6 months of age and older will be adopted out for free that day as part of the national Clear the Shelters day. There also will be guided tours, food, and coupons given out during the event.

The organization's website lists 17 different dogs and cats that are available for adoption, and following Aug. 17 when the shelter isn't limiting adoptions anymore, there will be even more animals available, according to Kate Aviv, the community relations specialist for the Pueblo shelter.

Under the short-term contract Pikes Peak was under and up until recently, adoptions for shelter animals were being handled by the Denver Dumb Friends League.

The shelter's hours also were limited on the short-term contract, but the full-time hours are back. Animal admission at the shelter is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and pet adoptions, as well as lost and found, are open from noon to 5 p.m. daily.

Pikes Peak has had to hire more staff to bring full services back to the shelter and there's just a little bit more hiring that still needs to be done, according to Aviv.

PAWS for Life took over operations of the animal shelter on Jan. 1 and in March the state agriculture department launched an investigation into allegations of mistreatment. The closure of the facility followed, as well as the ousting of its veterinarian and shelter manager, and ultimately, the decision by the city and county was to end the contract with PAWS early.

That opened the door for Pikes Peak to come back into the fold and operate the shelter.

