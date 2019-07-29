The mission of Multicultural Youth Leadership Initiative for Excellence (MYLIFE) is to create a leadership experience for Pueblo youth that enhances civic engagement, fosters leadership, encourages education and promotes career and professional development.

In its 12th year, 88 eighth graders from 13 Pueblo County middle schools attended seven sessions, culminating with a graduation. In addition to making new friends and networking, one of this year's major projects centered around identifying community needs.

Through a youth survey, this year's group identified the top needs as child abuse and domestic violence; poverty; and education, youth and safety.



Students from each school designed a service learning project around these needs, and more than $6,000 was raised through concession stand and hot chocolate sales, "jean days," ice cream socials and other activities.

"This project developed leadership skills, marketing skills and communication skills for the eighth-grade students," said Jeanette Garcia, a spokeswoman for the program. "Roncalli STEM Academy and Goodnight School each raised more than $1,000, exceeding their goal."



One session saw a resource card distributed to the students. One of the important phone numbers listed was the safe2tell Colorado reporting line, which encourages the submission of anonymous reports involving a student in distress or a potential school safety issue, as examples.

From this evolved the idea to erect a billboard to promote school, community and citizen safety on South Main Street.

"Parents approved their children being a part of this billboard advertising 'It's MYLIFE' and the state approved the use of safe2tell logo," Garcia said. "The Pueblo Education Association contributed to the production of this billboard, together with some of the funds raised by the students through the service learning project, with CASA (of Pueblo) and (El Centro de) Los Pobres also receiving several hundred dollars to continue their services."



Garcia is confident the billboard helped spread the word about safe2tell.



"Safe2tell gives us all a safe, anonymous way to 'make a report, make a difference,'" Garcia said. "It is a way to provide students, parents and community members a safe way to report information about any issues that concern their safety or the safety of others.

"We encourage the anonymous reporting of anything that concerns or threatens you, your friends, your family or your community."



The MYLIFE class of 2019-20 will begin in October, with students referred to the program through school leadership.