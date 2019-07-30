A former Pueblo Police Department sergeant and former training academy instructor who was the subject of an ongoing internal investigation has been charged with embezzlement, a class 5 felony.

James Olonia, a 17-year veteran of the department with a rank of sergeant who previously trained recruits at the police academy and, prior to his resignation in March, worked in internal affairs, was placed on administrative leave on March 7 following allegations of theft.

The 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office filed charges on June 19 and Olonia later was issued a summons. He was not arrested or booked into jail.

According to court documents, sometime between July 28, 2017, and July 16, 2018, Olonia stole a .45-Colt-caliber revolver from the department.

He is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Aug. 12.

Several members of the police department were included on the witness list contained in court documents released Monday.

There was no affidavit available Monday.

In March, Pueblo Police Chief Troy Davenport confirmed Olonia’s resignation.

He told The Pueblo Chieftain, “There is an investigation that is open and active regarding a situation of theft.”

“Sgt. Olonia was put on administrative leave when we discovered this, and in the interim he has resigned and is no longer connected to the organization.”

Davenport said following the investigation, the department’s findings would be forwarded to the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

“Theft is certainly not something the police department or the folks that work there condone or tolerate,” Davenport said.

