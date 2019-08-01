Nearly 900 Angus juniors and their families traveled to Louisville, Ky., to compete in the 2019 National Junior Angus Show, July 14-20 at the Kentucky Expo Center.

National Junior Angus Association members gathered with the mindset “Win, Place & Showing for the Purple” as they exhibited 1,194 entries during the weeklong event that included more than a dozen educational contests in addition to the cattle show.

Scott Bush, Britton, S.D., judged the 746 owned heifers; Andy Higgins, Murfreesboro, Tenn., assisted in judging the owned heifers; John McCurry, Burrton, Kan., judged the 282 bred-and-owned heifers, 40 cow-calf pairs, and 52 bred-and-owned bulls; Shane Werk, Manhattan, Kan., assisted in judging the bred-and-owned heifers, bred-and-owned bulls, and cow-calf pairs; and Bob May, Mineral Point, Wis., judged the 74 steers.

Suter Clark, Gretna, Va., showed the grand champion owned female, Seldom Rest Sandy 8018. The winning heifer is a January 2018 daughter of Colburn Primo 5153 and was first named junior champion – division 7.

Miles Stagemeyer, Page, Neb., led the reserve grand champion owned female. Nords Lucy 8022 is a February 2018 daughter of Colburn Primo 5153 and first won junior champion – division 6.

Ava Leibfried, Belmont, Wis., captured grand champion bred-and-owned female honors with HBL Indian Maiden 843. The March 2018 daughter of Colburn Primo 5153 first won late junior champion.

Ethan Rigney, Elwood, Ind., led the reserve grand champion bred-and-owned female, EOR Proven Queen 8100 HSO. The April 2018 daughter of S A V Bismarck 5682 was first named reserve late junior champion.

Ellie Sennett, Waynetown, Ind., won grand champion bred-and-owned bull honors with Sennett Cartel 20f. The March 2018 son of Colburn Primo 5153 first won junior champion.

Cale Jensen, Plainfield, Iowa, led the reserve grand champion bred-and-owned bull. Jensen The Wall 809 is a January 2018 son of SCC First-N-Goal GAF 114 and was first named reserve junior champion.

Ella Brooks, Prophetstown, Ill., showed the grand champion owned cow-calf pair.

Dameron Barbara 765 is a March 2017 daughter of Silveiras Style 9303, and first topped the two-year-old division. A February 2019 heifer calf sired by Dameron Northern Frontier was at side.

Nicole Stevenson, Joliet, Mont., led the reserve grand champion owned cow-calf pair. BCC Everelda Entense 176E is a March 2017 daughter of Colburn Primo 5153 with a February 2019 son of Basin Payweight Plus 6048 at side. The pair first won reserve champion two-year-old pair.

Allison Davis, Shelbyville, Tenn., claimed grand champion bred-and-owned cow-calf pair with AED Rita 627D, a November 2016 daughter of SAC Conversation. A November 2018 heifer calf sired by PVF Insight 0129 was at side. The duo first won champion two-year-old pair.

Jayce Dickerson, Paradise, Kan., captured reserve grand champion bred-and-owned cow-calf pair with Bar S Pride 7617. The March 2017 daughter of Silveiras Style 9303 had a March 2019 son of BC Alpha c 1327. They first won reserve champion two-year-old pair.

Dawson Johnson, Pipestone, Minn., earned grand champion steer honors with Chestnut Conversation 708. He is the February 2018 son of SAC Conversation.

Coehen Kirchner, Leaf River, Ill., claimed grand champion bred-and-owned steer and reserve grand champion steer with CK3 Primo F824. He is the March 2018 son of Colburn Primo 5153.

Kolton Girm, Thomasville, Pa., earned reserve grand champion bred-and-owned steer with Beaver Creek Rocky 87. He is a February 2018 son of Colburn Primo 5153.