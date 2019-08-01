Gabriella Leone, of Fowler, was awarded the John C. “Jack” Ragsdale Memorial Scholarship at the 2019 National Junior Shorthorn Show and Conference awards ceremony, held in Lebanon, Tenn., on July 22.

Leone, the daughter of Rick and Trish Leone, is attending Kansas State University, where she is studying animal science and industry business focus with a minor in business.

Leone is planning to judge at Kansas State this coming year.

“I’ve been very active in my State Shorthorn Association and National Shorthorn Association, and I am very passionate for this breed of cattle and plan to continue to give back,” said Leone.

The $1,000 Jack Ragsdale Scholarship is awarded to a high school senior or college freshman who is an active AJSA member with a sincere interest in learning how to evaluate livestock and an appreciation for the purebred livestock industry. The 2018 applicants were required to pen an essay on “The Value of the Whole Herd Reporting Program to the Shorthorn Breed.”

The recipient of the scholarship exemplifies the qualities of John C. "Jack" Ragsdale, also known as "Mr. Shorthorn."

Hailing originally from Indiana, Ragsdale was active in the Shorthorn business his entire life.

He was the High Point Individual at the International Livestock Judging Contest in Chicago in 1948, and had the record-high score until 1961. Ragsdale was on the Purdue University Intercollegiate Livestock Judging Team.

After judging, Ragsdale began his servitude at the American Shorthorn Association in 1965, where he began a 12-year term on the board of directors, eventually being named president.

Ragsdale was instrumental in the inception of the North American International Livestock Exposition and, also, implemented the first Shorthorn Youth Conference in 1968, which was the start to the American Junior Shorthorn Association.

Ragsdale’s portrait hangs in the Purdue University Livestock Hall of Fame in Indiana and is an inductee of the Saddle and Sirloin Portrait Club.

The American Shorthorn Association provides quality service and support to its members by promoting the value of Shorthorn Cattle in all aspects of the beef industry, while maintaining the integrity of the herd book and performance database.

The American Junior Shorthorn Association promotes personal development through youth activities and educational events, while being dedicated to the betterment of its members.

Applications for the 2020 Ragsdale Memorial Scholarship are due in the ASA office, located in Kansas City, Mo., by May 1.

For more information, contact Shelby Rogers, or go to shorthorn.org or juniorshorthorn.com.