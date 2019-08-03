In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Kaiser Permanente Colorado launched a six-month volunteer project in collaboration with multiple United Way chapters, including Pueblo County's.

Hundreds of Kaiser Permanente employees and physicians are participating in various volunteer projects with Mile High United Way, Pikes Peak United Way, and the United Way of Larimer, Weld and Pueblo counties.

Those taking part hope to inspire Coloradans to get involved in community service.

“Kaiser Permanente exists to provide high-quality, affordable health care and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve," said Ron Vance, president of Kaiser Permanente Colorado. "Marking our historic anniversary in the community, giving back, and teaming up with these United Way chapters is our way of saying 'thank you' for decades of support."

For five decades, Kaiser Permanente has been a market leader in Colorado’s health care industry — the first in the state to offer health care and health coverage together. Today, the organization continues to serve as an industry leader, elevating the health of Coloradans through groundbreaking research, care delivery innovation, and strategic community health investments.

Kaiser Permanente’s 50th anniversary celebration projects will run through December and will include providing resources to community members in need of shelter, cleaning up local parks, and providing school-aged children, their parents and teachers with needed resources.

“We are honored to have a close partnership with Kaiser Permanente since opening their Pueblo North Medical Offices in 2014," said Bianca Hicks, director of marketing, events and initiatives with United Way of Pueblo County. "From representatives serving on our board of directors to being an advocate for our work in Southern Colorado, Kaiser has been an important ally in making a difference."

For decades, Kaiser Permanente has worked hand-in-hand with local communities across the state on projects with a goal of establishing lasting, meaningful change.

"We’re proud to partner once again to commemorate their anniversary milestone," Hicks added. "We will be working to determine projects throughout the community that are a good fit for their employees."

The first project in the partnership was held Friday when Kaiser Permanente Colorado employees filled backpacks with school supplies for students in need who are served through Pueblo Cooperative Care Center.

Hicks said the project was a godsend in both timing and substance.

"As budgetarily, (Pueblo) Cooperative Care Center is unable to provide this (outlay for school supplies) to their clients this year, this will be a great stopgap for those needy families," she said.

Since opening its doors with just 700 members and six physicians, Kaiser Permanente Colorado has grown to provide care to more than 640,000 Coloradans at 31 medical offices, employing 1,200 physicians and more than 6,700 staff.