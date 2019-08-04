With a packed field of democratic candidates vying to unseat Republican Cory Gardner in the 2020 U.S. Senate race, democrats in Pueblo will have a bevy of candidates to choose from.

One of those candidates is the former U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado, John Walsh, who served as the state’s top federal law enforcement official under the Obama administration for six years and announced his bid to unseat Gardner in April.

“I looked at this race and really came to the conclusion that, given where the country is today, we really have kind of a crisis in our democracy,” Walsh said.

“Our government in Washington is not paying attention to the needs of most Coloradans, or even the opinions of most Coloradans. … Colorado is heading in a different direction and we need to make sure there is a senator who reflects that and is actually a fierce advocate for people of the state of Colorado and is willing to fight.”

Speaking to the cornerstones of his platform, Walsh said his top priority as a senator would be to improve the health care of Coloradans.

He said he supports improving the Affordable Care Act and implementing a public health care option and would seek to lower the cost of vital prescription drugs such as insulin and EpiPens.

Other initiatives Walsh said he would seek to address as senator are curbing the opioid epidemic, improving economic development and funding infrastructure improvements.

“Everybody across the political spectrum says they want an infrastructure bill, for our roads, for our waters, for broadband access, and for our schools,” Walsh said.

“We all know there are schools all over Colorado in towns and cities like Pueblo that are in desperate need of renovation or replacement, and localities don’t always have the money for that. … We need all of those things in an infrastructure bill and that’s also the kind of work that brings jobs to a lot of people.”

He also would seek to address growing income inequality across the U.S.

“If you look over the past 35 years, what we’ve seen is the very wealthiest Americans get even wealthier and the vast majority of Americans had their incomes remain stagnant, or even decline a little bit,” Walsh said.

“In the face of that, Cordy Gardner voted for a tax cut in 2017 that gave the vast majority of its benefits to that same 1 percent of Americans who, frankly, didn’t need it.

“Doing that not only prevented benefits from coming to the rest of the U.S. But actually hamstrung our federal government from undertaking the sorts of programs necessary – like an infrastructure program – that will actually help raise and advance the future of the entire country.”

In order to have his name appear on ballots as the democratic representative in next year’s election, Walsh would need to beat out former state senator Mike Johnston, ex-U.S. Ambassador Don Baer, former speaker of the state House of Representatives Andrew Romanoff, and at least eight other candidates who’ve declared their intention to run against Gardner.

In an already crowded field, Walsh said he feels what sets him apart from other democrats is that his work as U.S. Attorney took him to all parts of the state, as well as the fact that he, unlike other democratic frontrunners, has served the Colorado public, but is not a career politician

“I am someone who has been in a public position and worked for the state and the people of the state of Colorado, and when you look at so many instances last year of democratic candidates who were able to win U.S. House of Representative seats from the republican side, they had a background similar to mine — which is a lot of public service experience but not elected office experience,” Walsh said.

“To me that is total inexcusable and we have to change it. When Cory Gardner voted for that it was in service to partisanship and an ideology that is out of date in the America we have today.

“It’s time for us to fight for the middle class — not just say we’re fighting for it, but actually do something about it.”

