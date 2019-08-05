PUEBLO ROTARY 43

Ten hard-working and deserving Pueblo students have been recognized by Rotary 43 with $16,000 in scholarships.

The recipients were selected via a wide range of criteria, including life goals; financial need; what impact Rotary has made in their life; accomplishments, including GPA/academic performance; extracurricular activities; and community involvement.

This year's scholarship recipients:

Jaylan Gonzalez (Colorado School of Mines); Molly Henrikson (Colorado State University); Abigail Johnston (University of Wyoming); Jillian Kelly (Colorado State University-Pueblo); Zek Kelly (Colorado School of Mines); Makenzie Mehess (Arizona State University); Meridyth Moose (CSU-Pueblo); Aaron Quizon (South Dakota School of Mines and Technology); Lane Sherwood (CSU-Pueblo); and Nizhoni Valdez (CSU.)

"These students are the future of Rotary," said Rotary 43 President Tamra Axworthy. "We're so proud of their accomplishments and are excited to see what their futures hold. We know these distinguished young adults have much in store. We are honored to play a part in their success."

The Rotary 43 Foundation awarded its first scholarships in 2012. To date, $52,000 in endowments has been distributed.

And since its inception in 2010, the Rotary 43 Foundation has given more than $226,000 to non-profit charitable causes.

SAN ISABEL ELECTRIC CO-OP



San Isabel Electric awarded a total of $33,000 through its newly expanded scholarship program.



A total of 53 students applied for a scholarship, with the San Isabel Electric board of directors scoring the applicants based on eligibility and completeness of application, answers to a 300-word-essay about a leadership experience and cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.

Scholarship funding comes from unclaimed capital credits: money that the co-op tried to return to member-owners but went unclaimed.



The $5,000 Powered-Up Scholarship, for the student who had a GPA of at least 3.5 and a SAT score of 1200 or higher, was awarded to Jordan Cruz, Pueblo West High School. Also, the school received a $500 donation from the board of directors.



This year's Powered-Up $3,000 Scholarship recipients were Mikayla Lerch and Marie Moore, both of Pueblo West High School.



For the first time, the utility awarded five new vocational scholarships, Trystan Moltrer (Hoehne High School); JoHannah McKinley (Primero High School); Madison Gookin (Rye High School); Brittany Miller (Rye High School); and Samuel Stosek (District 70 Online.)



At-large scholarships, for students who attend a high school outside of San Isabel Electric’s service territory and whose parents or guardians are current member-owners, were awarded to Frederic Schmid (GOAL Academy); Colton Ortiz (South High School); and Erin Dionisio (Pueblo County High School.)



Twelve $1,000 San Isabel Electric Scholarships, for students who plan on attending accredited colleges and universities and whose parents or guardians are current member-owners, were awarded to Kyle Ramsey (Aguilar High School); Kamryn Baca-Cordova (Hoehne High School); Kyle Rowe (Hoehne High School); Kaitlyn Lasley (John Mall High School); Armando Ruiz (John Mall High School); Kyle Gomez (John Mall High School);

Kaylee Corsentino (La Veta High School); Alexis Topping (La Veta High School); Grace Gonzales (Pueblo West High School); Emiree Sutton (Rye High School); Joy Denigan (Rye High School); Taylor Lauritzen (Rye High School); and Justin Duran (Trinidad High School.)



