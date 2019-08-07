Here are the latest fishing conditions for Southeast Colorado by the Colorado Department of Parks and Wildlife.

Arkansas River — below Pueblo Reservoir

As of Aug. 2, flows are beginning to stabilize after a long runoff season. Flows are still higher than average for this time of year.

Fish can be found in the softer water during heavier flows. There are about 12-18 inches of clarity right now on the edges of the river. This should improve as flows decrease.

Anglers should focus on using bigger flies and spin anglers should concentrate using lures with more vibration to get the attention of the fish.

Flows: 1,210 CFS.

Lake Pueblo

As of Aug. 1, fishing continues to be good for walleye, wiper and bass.

The wiper are starting to boil during the early morning as they feed on newly hatching shad. Anglers chasing boils can have success using small silver spoons or crankbaits. Look for bird activity as an indicator of schools of shad being pushed near the surface.

Walleye fishing is still consistent using swimbaits or night crawlers and leeched fished along the bottom. Anglers trolling are also having success catching walleye during the coolers periods of the day. Underwater points and submerged trees still seem to be the best area.

The bass are still being found at various depths, but the fish are slightly deeper. Some bass have been caught in the evenings using topwater presentations such as poppers or prop baits. Anglers have been catching bass on jerk baits, ned rigs and jigs.

Arkansas River — Buena Vista to Salida

As of Aug. 2, water temperatures are in the low 50's. Clarity is continuing to get better and better with recent reports at 4-plus feet. Flows are returning to normal and the peak summer fishing season is upon us.

Fish are still concentrated more on the edges with slightly higher flows than average. Stonefly patterns have been working really well for producing good fish. Anglers have also reported some success catching fish on some dry terrestrial patterns such as grasshoppers or ants. This bug activity is creating fantastic opportunity for anglers to have fantastic day fishing dry-dropper rigs.

Flows: 1,540 CFS.

John Martin Reservoir

As of July 28, water temperatures are nearing 80 degrees, which can sometimes have a negative effect on fishing. Anglers are reporting success catching crappie, white bass and walleye in shallow water form 4-12 feet.

Jig heads fished with either twister tail grubs or paddletail grubs have been the best producers when fished slowly along the bottom.

Trinidad Reservoir

As of July 21, the lake is at 799 surface acres with a surface elevation of 6,190.45. All shorelines are open to fishing. Water temperatures are around 70 degrees.

South shore anglers are catching trout with PowerBait and other dough baits off the bottom, with 12-15-inch fish are common.

A few smaller walleye have been reported as well. Reilly Canyon is fishing fair for catfish using worms and liver along the bottom. Trout are also commonly being caught.

Anglers fishing from a boat have had success catching trout and walleye. Trolling with worms or spinners seem to be the go-to rigs. Most walleye are being caught in 15-20 feet of water.

Anglers targeting smallmouth bass are having the most success early in the morning and later into the evening hours.

Adobe Creek Reservoir

As of July 28, water temperatures are nearing 80 degrees, which can sometimes have a negative effect on fishing.

Some crappie are being caught by anglers fishing in boats. Anglers fishing from shore are having the most success catching channel catfish. Popular baits for the crappie have been minnows or small jigs with twister tail grubs.

For additional information, go to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife web site at cpw.state.co.us.