Angel Nathanial Alvidrez

Aug 9, 2003 - Aug. 2, 2019



Angel Nathaniel Alvidrez went home to be with the Lord, August 2, 2019 in Pueblo, Colorado.



He was born to Jessica Alvidrez and Charles Rivera August 9, 2003 in La Junta, Colorado. He was 15 years of age.



Angel is survived by his parents, Jessica Alvidrez and Charles Rivera of Pueblo, sister Angelic Guerra of Pueblo, Andrea Guerra, of La Junta, Colorado, brother, TJ Guerra of Pueblo, Colorado, grandmother, Lucy Garcia of Pueblo, grandparents, Ted Sr. (Barbara) Guerra of La Junta, uncles, Monze Alvidres Jr. of La Junta, Isidoro Alvidres of Pueblo, Cruz Molina of La Junta, Adrian Armijo of Pueblo, and aunts Stephanie Molina of La Junta, and Isabel Alvidres of Pueblo.



Angel was a person with a great sense of humor, a person who could brighten up anybody's bad day just by something he would say or do. He will truly be loved and missed. He was a huge Raider fan and he especially loved his family.



At 10 a.m. Holy Rosary will be held Friday, August 9, followed by a 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in La Junta. Father Henry Wertin will be officiating.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Johnson-Romero Family Funeral Home.



Online Condolences and Shared Memories can be made at johnsonromero.com