"Grow with Google."

It's Google's initiative to create prosperity.

Specifically, the company says it "aims to help create economic opportunity in communities across the United States by training Americans on free Google tools and resources designed to help them find the jobs they want, advance their careers, and grow their businesses."

"Grow with Google" aims to help address the skills gap by preparing Americans for middle-skill jobs, positions that require some skills but not four-year degrees, according to Lauren Lambert, Google’s Head of External Affairs for the Southwest US.

According to the National Middle Skills Initiative (nationalskillscoalition.org), middle skills jobs account to 50% of the Colorado labor force. A recent study by Burning Glass and Capital One found that more than 8 in 10 middle-skill jobs (82%) require digital skills.

Overall, middle-skill jobs average $20 per hour.

In that aim, Google is partnering with the Pueblo City-County Library District to host a free, one-day event on Aug. 23 to help job seekers, small business owners, students, educators and entrepreneurs improve their digital skills.

Local nonprofits, libraries, government agencies, educational institutions and more also are invited to join the ‘Grow with Google’ partner program and receive training on the initiatives, free tools and curriculum so that they can continue to share resources with their patrons and customers.

Attendees are welcome to drop in for a few sessions or stay all day and, outside of the specific hands-on workshops, can sign up for one-on-one 20 minute training sessions with Google staff.

"Grow with Google" will run from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave.

A Google official said the library collaboration here and everywhere is deliberate and crucial.

In recognition that libraries have become centers for digital skills learning, ‘Grow with Google’ plans to visit libraries in every state, partnering with them to deliver digital skills trainings directly to

community job seekers and small businesses, according to Lambert.

She pointed out that the American Library Association, nearly three-quarters of public libraries assist their patrons with job applications and interviewing skills, 90% help their patrons learn basic digital skills, and just under half provide access and assistance to entrepreneurs looking to start a business of their own.

And in Colorado, Lambert noted, Google is joining with a state that already knows success and is home to its Boulder campus.

"Colorado is ranked as one of the top 10 states for starting a business, and industries such as health care, IT and energy are growing their Colorado workforce exponentially. We're happy to bring 'Grow with Google' to Colorado, one of our home states and, and to continue helping to develop a skilled workforce to meet the needs of the state's growing economy, while ensuring Colorado remains a great place for entrepreneurs," said Lambert.

Of course, Google already is helping Coloradans do business.

In its 2018 Economic Impact Report, Google announced that 39,000 businesses in Colorado generated $4.77 billion in economic activity by using Google’s search and advertising tools. The full report details Google’s economic impact state-by-state, and features the stories of businesses fueling that growth, creating job opportunities, and transforming their communities.

Jon Walker, executive director of the Pueblo library district, said he and all of the library district staffers "are thrilled to team up with Google in bringing their world-class digital literacy expertise in-person to our community.

"Strong digital skills have never been more important and our local library is well poised to support Grow with Google in Pueblo, he said. "We welcome Google to Pueblo and are grateful for their

help in advancing our local workforce and small businesses.”

What's even more notable about Google's visit in late August is that the company plans to extend its local presence.

After the one-day session, Google will explore ongoing partnership opportunities with area organizations to help with job training and developing digital skills, according to Lambert.

Class space is limited; registration is recommended in advance.

For more information and to register, go to g.co/growcolorado

kvigil@chieftain.com

Twitter: @klvigil