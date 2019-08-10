In a fight against a recall effort, Democratic Colorado Senate President Leroy Garcia said he “feels encouraged” by Pueblo’s support after knocking on doors throughout the city Saturday.

“I feel like today is a great reminder to me of how great people are here in Pueblo,” said Garcia, a representative of Senate District 3.

Around 95 volunteers joined Garcia by campaigning on the North Side, East Side, South Side, Pueblo West and Bessemer.

“This is one of many days that are going to continue to happen,” Garcia said. “We’re going to make sure we move all the way through Senate District 3, if not several times to make sure we’re talking with voters at the doors.”

A recall effort has been made against several Democratic elected officials throughout the state following the 2018 elections. Garcia, Rep. Bri Buentello, Gov. Jared Polis and others are among those targeted by the grassroots efforts. In Garcia’s case 13,506 signatures from voters in Senate District 3 would be needed to hold a special election.

If the amount of signatures is met, a special election will be held in December or January.

“It doesn’t matter which political party you belong to, most people don’t want to talk about politics during the holidays,” Garcia said. “It’s just another unnecessary burden for people.” The special election could cost Pueblo taxpayers $250,000 to $270,000, Garcia said.

Recall efforts are a “disingenuous” way of thwarting the Democratic, he said.

“Recalls should exist for things that are criminal, but not for elected officials that are doing their jobs,” he said. “Their job is to go up to the general assembly, to debate, to listen to their constituents and take a vote.”

Many Pueblo residents Garcia and his team of volunteers visited were against recall efforts, Garcia said.

“Mostly what I’m hearing at the doors is people asking me, ‘Why are they doing this to you?” he said. “Why are Colorado Springs and Denver consultants trying to lead a recall effort against you?”

Garcia said he received support in his fight against recall efforts from self-identified Democrats and Republicans.

“I ran into a gentleman at the Loaf ’n’ Jug and he’s a Republican,” Garcia said. “He came up to me and said, ‘I just want to let you know that I support you 100% and I believe that test recalls are absolutely ridiculous.”

The recall efforts are spearheaded by a small fraction of voters, Garcia said.

“I don’t believe it’s everyone,” he said. “It’s this small group of fringe areas out of communities that are trying to make this bigger than what it really is.”

Garcia said he had knocked on about 125 doors as of 2 pm. Saturday.

