As of 11 p.m. Saturday, less than 300 residences in Pueblo were without electricity after a microburst moved across the area right before 6 p.m.

Most of the outages were in the northeast side of the city, according to Black Hills Energy. At one point, up to 7,000 residences were without power.

The storm created gusts up to 76 mph in Blende and at Pueblo Memorial Airport, where .27 of an inch of rain was measured at 10 p.m., said National Weather Service meteorologist Klint Skelly.

A microburst is an intense small-scale downdraft produced by a thunderstorm, according to the Weather Service's website.

Sunday's forecast calls for more showers in the afternoon and evening with possible hail, high winds and more flash flooding in low areas, according to a Weather Service announcement.

Send your weather tips, videos and photos to city@chieftain.com for a shoutout on The Pueblo Chieftain's social media.

rlopez@chieftain.com

Twitter: @lopezricardojr