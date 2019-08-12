The La Junta Police Department's Citizens' Academy is underway. The first class was held Tuesday night and included a tour of the Memorial Training Facility north of town.



Police work a tough beat. They have to balance protecting their community by enforcing its laws with engaging the community on an individual level as residents themselves. Particularly in small towns, a police officer can arrest someone one day and bump into them at the coffee shop the next.



The Citizens' Academy is a program that the police department uses to bridge the divide between residents and the officers who work to guard the community. Police Chief Todd Quick said at Tuesday's academy session that efficient police work requires help from residents. After all, the police force can only do so much on its own. They can only hear so much, too, which is why a healthy line of communication and trust between residents and police is a must have for community safety.



The academy is designed to provide people with insight into the functions, operations and policies of the local police department, and through doing so, to strengthen community relations between police and the residents of La Junta. Courses span 11 weeks and end with a barbecue and the chance to shoot live firearms at the police department's firing range. The weekly courses span a variety of topics including patrol procedures, court operations, investigations and crime scenes, and more.



Tuesday's class was an introduction to the police department, the training grounds' facilities and a brief history of law enforcement through La Junta's past.



Department staff leading the course included Sergeant Mike Hasty, who started at LJPD in 2014 and organized the this year's academy structure; Lieutenant Mitch Zgorzynksi, who has been with the department since 2015, and the man himself, Chief Quick.



Another officer from the dispatch department might also be joining later courses.



Quick and the others reviewed two primary points of interactions that residents can formally take with the department: compliments and complaints.



The number one complaint officers receive is about rudeness, Quick said.



Harassment used to be a larger complaint, but cases of those started to fall after the department implemented body cameras for officers in 2013.



"They're the best thing ever," said Quick.



The chief explained how body cameras are beneficial to both residents and officers. Sometimes officers don't handle a situation as well as they could have, Quick said, and the body cameras help administrators review complaints by observing the interactions in question.



Other times, residents might try to claim that an officer did something wrong when they haven't, Quick said. In both situations, body cameras provide a more objective glimpse into what transpired, protecting all parties.



Compliments are another way of engaging with the department. Officers receive compliments on how they handled something and it means a lot to them.



Quick and Zgorzynski explained how it's important to provide positive feedback when they go above their normal line of duty.



A important question was brought up at Tuesday's class: who the heck yields at a four-way stop?



If you pull up to a four-way intersection at approximately the same time as someone else, you should always yield to the driver to your right.



This might seem obvious to some, but it's actually one of the most common misconceptions the department sees on a regular basis, said Quick.



Classes are held each Tuesday, times varying, now through October. Although the course has begun, Quick said they'd be able to accept a few more people. If interested, contact the police department to see if room is still available in the 2019 Citizens' Academy.

cburney@ljtdmail.com