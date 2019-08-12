Since graduating from East High School more than five decades ago, longtime Pueblo School District 60 teacher and administrator Sandy Harbert practically bled the gold and white of the East Eagles.

The love she had for her alma mater and its students stayed with her all her life and continued through Thursday, when she died at age 72 following a lengthy fight against ovarian cancer.

“She was always very passionate about East,” said Rick Harbert, Sandy’s husband for the past 26 years.

“She wanted to make it the best high school in Pueblo and she worked hard to do that. … She just loved her roots on the East Side. She stayed close with all of her classmates from 1965, went to every reunion and she would always talk about the things they were doing at East to improve it.”

Harbert, a Pueblo native, was a through-and-through Puebloan, graduating from East, receiving her bachelor’s degree in English from Southern Colorado State College and then teaching English and reading in D60 for more than 20 years.

After receiving her master’s degree at the University of Wyoming, she returned to East to become the school’s first female administrator in 1995 — a fact she was immensely proud of — and served as assistant principal there until her retirement in 2004.

She later became president of the East High School Alumni Foundation, where she raised money for student scholarships and played a key role in opening the school’s Heritage Hall on its 50th anniversary.

Gene Wilcoxson, the current vice president of the alumni foundation, began working with Harbert when he started on the foundation’s board of directors about 15 years ago.

He remembered her as a fiercely passionate advocate for East in all facets, from academics and activities to athletics.

“I think it was just a continuation of her involvement there at East from the time she was a student,” Wilcoxson said.

“(The alumni foundation) was just a logical next step. She was an East Eagle, born and bred. It was her passion and her desire to promote East High School. … She just wanted to see the kids have a chance to succeed.”

During her time as a teacher, Harbert’s desire to propel students toward success earned her a reputation for being a strict and straightforward disciplinarian.

Many students came up with a fitting nickname, referring to her simply as, “The Hammer.”

“They called her ‘The Hammer’ because she was tough, but it was a loving tough,” said Harbert’s daughter, Jody Carman.

“She saw the good in everyone and wanted them to never settle for less than all that they could be. I feel like that would be her legacy.”

Oftentimes when she would go shopping with her mother, Carman said former students of her mom’s would strike up a conversation to express just how impactful Harbert’s presence was in their lives.

“I can’t tell you how many times I would be out shopping with her and an adult would come up to us and say, ‘Mrs. Falletta’ or, ‘Mrs. Harbert, you don’t remember me, but I was in your class 20 years ago.’

Typically those interactions inevitably led to the former student asking Carman, ‘How did you survive your childhood? She was so tough!” Carman recalled with a laugh.

“So there was lots of laughter, but they would say, ‘You know what? I deserved it.’ Or, ‘I’d be in prison if she hadn’t set me straight.’”

Over the years, Rick Harbert experienced similar situations with his wife.

“There was people that would meet us on the street and say, ‘Sandy, thank you for teaching me how to read,” Rick Harbert recalled.

“It changed their lives. So that was something I really appreciated — her passion for what she did.”

As passionate as she was in teaching and advocating for her students, the most important role Harbert played in her 72 years of life was that of mother, and later, grandmother.

She met Rick on a blind date in 1992 — one that did not go well, according to Rick, but led to a second, during which they fell head-first for one another.

Less than nine months later, they were married.

“She was somebody you could talk to,” Harbert said.

“I was a very lucky person. A lot of guys have wives, but I had a girlfriend that was also my wife. She was always glad to see me when I came home, and I was always glad to see her.

“We just had a tight relationship. We loved our family and we loved having them together.”

Sandy Harbert’s children already were in college at the time she and Rick paired up, but Rick’s three kids from his previous marriage were still young, ranging in age from 6 to 12.

In raising her step-children, Harbert took a similar approach as she’d done with her older kids, as well as many of her students — encouraging them to work hard and try their best to make the most of their lives.

“She was a disciplinarian and our kids have all grown up to be wonderful people. And I think it all stems back to the way they were raised,” Rick Harbert said. “She was a great mother, grandmother and friend.

“I think the theme of her life was just that she encouraged us kids, and the kids that she taught, to never ever settle and to always strive for their best,” Carman said.

“She was my best friend. Truly a mom at heart. That was her No. 1 role and accomplishment in life.”

A celebration of Harbert’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the auditorium at East High School.

