DENVER -- A man who had a loaded pistol when arrested in December by an Otero County sheriff's deputy pleaded guilty on July 31 to a gun crime.

Manuel Garcia entered his plea in Denver at the U.S. District Court to having a gun after a felony conviction.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for Colorado, which is prosecuting Garcia, said Garcia lived in Rocky Ford when he was arrested by Deputy Juan Estrada on Dec. 28. Garcia, 44, has been in custody since then. He is to be sentenced in November.

A court document states Estrada was dispatched to U.S. 50 and County Road 24 for a single-car accident.

The document goes on to state that Estrada saw a pistol beneath Garcia's feet. Colorado State Trooper James Casebolt assisted at the scene.

Garcia admitted he had two prior felony convictions for crimes of violence: domestic abuse injury. They were in 2006 and 2012, in California.

The sheriff's office and the CSP worked with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to have Garcia prosecuted in federal court.