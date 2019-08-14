The gang at Strictly Powersports are much more than mere bikers.

Through its monthly "Bike Night," the next of which takes place Thursday night from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Strictly Powersports showroom, 175 E. Spaulding Ave. in Pueblo West, the Indian Motorcycles dealer invited the community to help it give back to nonprofits from the Pueblo area and around Colorado.

Thursday, Strictly Powersports' August "Country Bike Night" will raise awareness and funds for Biker Down, a Colorado non-profit that assists motorcycle accident victims, ranging from financial to emotional support of families.

The event will include beer from Big Bear Wine & Liquor, barbecue from BAY's Meat Market, root beer floats, and live music from Jacob Christopher.

It's a new tradition for the Indian Motorcycle dealer, which opened its doors last year.

Each month, Strictly Motorsports picks a nonprofit to feature, and invites the community for a free event that includes food, drinks, asking for suggested donations.

The donations are all added up, and Strictly Powersports matches the proceeds and donates to their featured nonprofit.

"Bike nights are meant for our customers and other people in the community to come out and have a good time and get to know us," said Nichole Golinvaux, Strictly Powersports Service Manager and organizer of the "Bike Night" events. "At the same time, it raises funds for our community and for groups in the State of Colorado."

Bike Nights began in March, and have since featured nonprofits such as PAWS for Life, breast cancer assistance organization Sense of Security, Veterans Overcoming Obstacles, and last month, the Colorado Firefighter Calendar, which raises funds for children's burn units.

It takes on a personal touch for the staff, as was evidenced by Sense of Security's involvement. Funds raised went to local women battling breast cancer, one of which was DeAn Dickinson, one of the Indian Motorcycles of Southern Colorado "Bombshells," who is currently battling stage-four breast cancer.

It's all part of the dealership's mission to be more than a motorcycle dealer.

"We reach out to nonprofits that mean something to us personally," Golinvaux said, "whether it's an employee, or a rider in our (Southern Colorado Indian Motorcycles) Rider Group. I think it's important to support the community, and we want the community to know that we're not just here to sell motorcycles, but be part of Southern Colorado and support its people as best we can."

