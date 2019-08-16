The Pueblo City-County Library District mill levy that's been used as funding for the district for 20 years expires at the end of this year, and the city is urging residents to vote to continue the levy so library services can continue uninterrupted.

City Council this week unanimously passed a resolution in support of the ballot measure that voters will decide on this November to continue the mill levy at a slight decrease.

A 0.603 mill rate for the library district expires this year and the the district is asking voters to continue the property taxes for library services at slightly less than the current overall rate.

Jon Walker, the executive director of the library district, said the mill levy equates to about $4.30 a year per $100,000 of valuation of a property. So a property valued at $200,000 would pay $8.60 annually and so on.

Library officials said if the mill levy expires, its facilities, operations and services are not sustainable.

"I cannot think of another institution in any community that serves every single citizen. We serve everybody from every socioeconomic background, from every ethnic background, from every part of the city," said Doreen Martinez, president of the library board of trustees. "I feel very strongly about this. I dedicate a lot of my time to promoting what the library stands for in our community. I'm hopeful and very confident that once we get the message out to the citizens of Pueblo County that they will come together to approve a continuation of what I believe to be a very modest tax to continue services to all of the citizens in our county."

In 2018, the library district had more than 1 million visitors who checked out nearly 2.4 million books and logged onto library computers and digital resources such as e-books about 2.5 million times, according to the city. And about 428,000 residents participated in library-sponsored cultural and educations events and programs last year.

