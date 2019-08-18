CANON CITY — With all Fremont County schools going to a four-day week, the Boys & Girls Club of Fremont County is looking to expand to help meet the demand.

The club already has locations in Canon City and Florence. This year’s ninth annual Bids ’N BBQ event will raise funds to “support a new location in Fremont County,” said Mallory MacFarlane, club spokeswoman.

The fundraiser is set for 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Harrison School,. Highlights will include auctions, live music, guest speakers and a barbecue dinner.

“Grab your partner and feel free to don your favorite Western wear for this fun-filled evening in support of our local kids,” MacFarlane said.

“With our reach growing and the school week shortening, there is a real need in the community for additional program hours and locations,” said Darcy Cole, chief executive officer for the club. “We are excited to share a little more about what that looks like during this year’s event.”

An online auction is open on the club’s website. Item pick-ups will be arranged with winners who are not present at the event when the online auction closes at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Traditional silent and live auctions also will take place during the event.

Tickets for the Bids ‘N’ BBQ are available online at bgcfremont.org. Cost is $35 per person, $250 for a table of eight or $300 for a table of 10.

Those who cannot attend can make a tax-deductible donation to the club by clicking on the “Donate Now” button in the upper-right hand corner of the website’s main page.

