Nearly 200 parents, supporters and local dignitaries turned out for Friday's ribbon cutting ceremony and tour of the Villa Bella Expeditionary School east of the Colorado State University-Pueblo campus.

The K-3 school is a charter school of Pueblo County School District 70.

Ginger Andenucio, D70's assistant superintendent, Mayor Nick Gradisar, County Commission Chair Garrison Ortiz and Democratic state Rep. Donald Valdez were in attendance for the open house.

With a capacity of 200 students in grades K-3, there remain five third-grade openings. In the coming years, the school will add grades four and five.

As a "thank you" to Arc Valley Construction, the school general contractor, Villa Bella students presented a large placard adorned with an array of colorful handprints.

The school is run by Executive Director Logan Gogarty, Director of Operations Elizabeth Plinske and Director of Curriculum and Instruction Jessica Ortiz. There are 11 educators, a facility manager and business manager.

For more information on Villa Bella, call 621-1763.