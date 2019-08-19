CANON CITY — A 63-year-old Copper Gulch man on Monday pleaded innocent to charges he faces in connection with the shooting that killed a 27-year-old man Sept. 22.

Earl “Scott” Watkins pleaded innocent to the felony charges of reckless manslaughter and second-degree assault in connection with the death of Jonathon Kern. Kern was shot to death on Colorsweet Drive in the Copper Gulch neighborhood, about 25 miles west of Canon City.

A seven-day trial is scheduled to start Feb. 11. According to preliminary hearing testimony, the incident began about 10:30 p.m. when Kern and a friend hit a deer as they were driving in the neighborhood. Kern reportedly got out of the pickup truck and used a .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol to shoot the deer and put it out of its misery as it was crawling around on the ground.

During several interviews with authorities, Watkins reported he believed when he heard the gunshots that his neighbor was in danger so he got his AR-15, later determined to be a homemade rifle, and shot warning rounds into the hillside above the taillights of the pickup truck to get the shooter (Kern’s) attention.

Watkins then reportedly said he saw more muzzle flashes aimed in his direction. So he fired into the taillights of the pickup and then shot toward the passenger side of the pickup truck when he saw more muzzle flashes there.

Kern died of a single gunshot wound to the upper middle back, which exited above his right clavicle area.

Watkins is free on a $25,000 bail. He will return to court Jan. 13 for a pretrial conference.

