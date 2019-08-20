Pioneer Health Care Center hosted the annual Silver King and Queen Contest at the Gobin's Building in Rocky Ford on Wednesday, where Dwayne Ellis of the Bent County HealthCare Center and Suzann Trotter of Crowley County Nursing Center were crowned the 2019 Silver King and Queen, respectively. The contest coincided with the first day of the 142nd Arkansas Valley Fair.



The annual contest has been held for over 25 years, according to Kathleen Bruna of Pioneer Health Care Center, who helped coordinate the event. Pioneer sponsored the event.





"We have area nursing homes that come down, they all participate," Bruna said. "Our residents do talents, they do biographies of their lives, they do the silver queen and king and they ride in the local parades."



Seven area nursing homes participated in the event this year, including the Crowley County Nursing Center in Ordway, the Bent County HealthCare Center in Las Animas and the Evergreen Gardens from La Junta.



Melinda Rusher, 67, sang cheerful and patriotic songs in the Gobin's Building on Wednesday. Some pieces she performed included "I Enjoy Being a Girl," "Dear Hearts and Gentle People" and her own rendition of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game," with the lyrics tweaked to reflect the Arkansas Valley Fair.



Rusher has sang for Silver King and Queen Contest for three years now, she said.



"(I've been singing) all my life," said Rusher. "I am a hair dresser by trade. About four years ago they needed someone to do hair in the nursing home in Rocky Ford. I went and started doing that on Wednesday afternoons. Then they found out I sing. They asked me, and this is the third time I've sang for this."



Rusher described the event as "wonderful."



"We need to make these older people feel important and beautiful and loved, and this does that," she said.