Who knew turtles (tortoises) could race?

Of course, the turtle race line-up is a circle made from the sidewalls of an old wading pool. When it is lifted by the Arkansas Valley helping team, the turtles are free to run in any direction they please. The turtles reaching the outer edge of the circle drawn around the starting post circle are the winners - one, two and three. Sometimes it’s a little hard to tell, because action is taking place all around the circle. In one race, three turtles crossed the line on the other side of the circle while onlookers thought they were watching the second place winner.



A few different-looking entries turned out to be what are called sliders, which actually live in the water. The tortoise “box turtles” outran them easily, although the turtles were bigger. Their feet actually looked more like flippers.



Marian Quagliato comes to the Arkansas Valley Fair from wherever she happens to be at fair time every year. This year she came from Idaho, but she has come to Rocky Ford from Arizona and Arkansas. There is no attraction greater for a grandmother than to watch her grandchildren in their bike races and turtle races. Quagliato is an artist who coaxes 14 different colors from copper with a blowtorch. She wouldn’t miss the Arkansas Valley Fair.



