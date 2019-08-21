Colorado employers hired 7,200 non-farm payroll jobs in June, with a total of 2.787 million jobs statewide, according to state officials.

Private sector payroll jobs increased 5,700 and government increased 1,500. In all, the state say an increase of 8,500 jobs in June compared to May.

The unemployment rate decreased one-tenth of a percentage point from in June to 2.9 percent. The number of people actively participating in the labor force increased 5,800 over the month to 3.149 million and the number of people reporting themselves as employed increased 9,400 to 3.058 million.The national unemployment rate was unchanged in July at 3.7 percent.



Over the year, the average work week for all employees on private non-farm payrolls decreased to 33.6 hours from 34.4, and average hourly earnings increased to $30.24 from $28.78.

All Colorado estimates from the establishment and household surveys, including greater geographic detail, are available at: http://www.colmigateway.com. Estimates for all states and the nation are available at: http://www.bls.gov.