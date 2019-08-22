John Hickenlooper still considers Washington to be a lousy place, even as he prepares to ask voters to send him to the nation’s capital for a six-year gig as U.S. senator.

“I had to make a decision,” the former governor and Denver mayor said in an interview Thursday morning, hours after kicking off his campaign. “Do I just criticize Washington? Do I go and fix it? I spent a lot of time thinking and a lot of time talking to Robin and I decided this is no time to walk away.”

Hickenlooper says he spoke with many dozens of people, including Colorado’s senior U.S. senator, before announcing his run for Senate on Thursday. He and Sen. Michael Bennet, a fellow Denver Democrat and his former chief of staff, had a long conversation about it in Iowa.

“I had to think through what it would be like,” Hickenlooper said. “Would I be good at it? Would I like it? Could I make a difference? Everything I’ve ever done in public life has been about: where can I be of use? Where can I have the most impact? And if you look at it, what Washington probably needs right now in the Senate, more than anything, is people who have that experience of getting people together, finding common ground and getting things done.”

Hickenlooper has said that he would not, in fact, be good at it. In a news clip widely distributed by Republican groups on social media Thursday, Hickenlooper said in February that he wasn’t cut out to be a senator. When asked about that Thursday, Hickenlooper returned to criticisms of Washington and said his desire to serve Colorado is stronger than his dislike of D.C.

“I certainly said it’s a lousy place if you’re a guy like me who likes to get things done. I still believe that. But I had a decision to make and this is, I think, a crucial time for Colorado and a crucial time for this country. Was I willing to go back to Washington and try to fix it? Try and get people to work together, just as I tried to do as mayor of Denver, just as I tried to do as governor? I spent a lot of time thinking about it and I (decided) this is the wrong time for good people to walk away.”

In the interview, Hickenlooper repeatedly criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, as a roadblock to even incremental progress. When asked how he plans to pass legislation in McConnell’s Senate, Hickenlooper laughed and said, “You make sure Mitch McConnell’s not the majority leader going forward.” Then his tone returned to seriousness.

“You have two choices: One, you just make some popcorn and give up; or the other is that you start to build relationships with other Republicans. You try to look for other ways of approaching the different issues,” Hickenlooper said. But, he cautioned, “I’m not saying I’m a magician.”

Hickenlooper becomes the 12th candidate in the crowded Democratic field for Senate. Most of the other 11 have vowed to remain in the race and compete against him. Without criticizing his fellow Democrats, Hickenlooper said Thursday that he believes he’s the best candidate to compete against Sen. Cory Gardner, a Yuma Republican, and represent Colorado in the Senate.

“There is a lot of talent in the field and I think everyone’s going to make their own cases going forward, but I think I have unique experience going forward as a successful mayor and successful governor,” Hickenlooper said. “I want to be an independent voice for Colorado.”