At long last the work has begun to renovate the Pueblo Rescue Mission's building on West Fourth Street back into a permanent homeless shelter.

With the $1.3 million in funds from the State Housing Board secured, contractor HW Houston Construction is now at the site beginning what is going to be a lot of laborious work to get a shelter for the city's homeless population set up in time for the winter.

On Thursday morning the building looked torn up and is essentially a shell. Two workers from Houston Construction were scouting the space, taking some measurements, and looking at the ceilings.

One of the first pieces of work that's been completed is the removal of the tile floors for abatement purposes.

Kathy Cline, the executive director of the Pueblo Rescue Mission, said she is excited to be getting the renovation work started, but knows there is still a long road ahead.

"I'm still anxious. Anxious to get started and anxious about it happening," Cline said on Thursday. "The bottom line is we're moving forward. It takes time and people need to understand that. That's my thing is everybody thinks just because we got the grant it should be done by now, but it takes time. This is a lot of work. People don't realize how much work is involved."

Cline doesn't like putting a timetable on the work, but she said her goal is to have the new shelter opened by the end of this year.

Tim Mills, the on-site superintendent for Houston Construction who has been with the company for 35 years, said the renovation work will take three to four months minimum.

"We've been mobilizing this week and trying to get rolling," Mills said.

Once opened, the transitional shelter will provide a range of services for the homeless, including an evening meal and resources to get people back to work and back into homes. It will not just be a temporary shelter to get people out of the cold overnight like the temporary shelter that had to be set up this past winter and spring.

The building at 728 W. Fourth St., which is owned by the Rescue Mission, had been a permanent shelter previously and is the only property in Pueblo that is zoned for a shelter.

The building was once the Wayside Cross Rescue Mission, a full-time warming shelter operated by the Pueblo Rescue Mission, before it ceased shelter operations in 2017. Officials from the Pueblo Rescue Mission had hoped to have the building remodeled by the end of December 2017 to use as supportive housing to benefit formerly homeless people, but those plans faltered.

The Salvation Army, which also operated a shelter, closed its old building on West 13th Street in spring 2017, leaving the city without a homeless shelter.

Since then, Pueblo Rescue Mission operated a temporary shelter at the old Salvation Army building on West 13th Street until it closed in summer 2018. A temporary shelter at 901 W. Ninth St. opened in mid-December and operated through the end of April when its lease expired.

Cline said it's good to finally have a real solution in place for the city's homeless.

"For over two years, nothing happened it seemed like," she said. "We were just putting Band-Aids on the issue. Now we have a solid plan, we're moving forward, and we're optimistic that everything will go well. We're doing our level best to get things going.

"We're still serving the homeless as best we can with outreach, and other agencies are, too, so we're trying to take care of the folks on the street. The heat is as difficult if not more so than the cold."

