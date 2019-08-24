The Hendersons have been painting Pueblo for three generations.

The roots of their company— Henderson Brothers Painting, which has operated under different names through the years ± go way back, starting with the grandfather of Brandon, Keith and Todd Henderson, who’ve owned and operated the business for three years.

"It started back even before then with our great-great grandpa," said Brandon Henderson. "We've had a painter here in our family for the last 100 years."

The brothers' grandpa Ed Henderson ran the company from 1962 to 1985. The trio purchased the business from their father, Brian, who owned it from 2000 to 2016. Before that, the painting business was owned by Brian and his brother Gary from 1985 to 2000.

The brothers purchased the business when their father decided to retire in 2016. They love the work and wanted to keep the legacy of their family's business alive.

"This is something we've always done. This is who we are. It's in our blood," Brandon Henderson said. "It's important to stress that our grandpa started it. But when he passed away in 1985, our grandma (Dolores Henderson), uncle (Gary Henderson) and dad really worked hard to keep this going — and that's why we're all still here. It's why we wanted to carry this legacy on."

The Henderson brothers grew up being no strangers to the business; they worked for their father as teenagers.

"Our dad was a cool guy, but he was a ballbuster," Todd Henderson said. "That's until he got old and got grandkids; then he got soft. He was a unique guy — and he instilled a heck of a work ethic in all of us."

Though Keith Henderson has been painting his whole life, Brandon Henderson has owned an insurance agency, and Keith Henderson drove a truck before the brothers reunited to purchase the business and start working together as painters again.

Business has been booming, the brothers say, and there's plenty more for them to do.

They've recently completed some notable painting projects, including work at the new Villa Bella Expeditionary School, the Occhiato Student Center at Colorado State University-Pueblo, ThunderZone Pizza, and work at schools in Colorado Springs and Primero.

Brandon Henderson estimated that about 75 percent of the commercial paint jobs done in Pueblo are completed by either Henderson Brothers Painting or the brothers' cousin's painting business, Greg Henderson Painting.

Brandon Henderson said that though they don't do much advertising, the brothers routinely come in with the best bids for painting projects in the Pueblo area.

Though some contracts only require solo work, the brothers are always eager to work as a team.

"We can accomplish so much more if it's all three of us," Keith Henderson said.

For the Henderson brothers, the painting is the fun part of the business and what they most enjoy.

It's all the extra stuff like paperwork and dealing with billing that comes with running a business that can be daunting.

"The office stuff is what's tough for us," Keith Henderson said. "Our stepmom helps us out with a lot of the office stuff."

Even still, none plan to leave the business anytime soon.

"I'm going to do this until I drop dead," Brandon Henderson said.

