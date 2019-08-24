Two people were injured in a shooting Saturday around 4 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 14th Street.

Police arrived at the scene and found an 18-year-old man who “had been shot several times,” officers said. Several blocks away, police found a juvenile who was also injured in the shooting.

Both victims were taken to a Pueblo hospital for treatment, police said.

A witness told The Pueblo Chieftain several gunshots were heard before police arrived. One of the males was seen lying on the ground beside a silver vehicle, tried to get up, then collapsed, a witness said, and a person at the scene used a t-shirt to help one of the victims who was bleeding.

No arrests were made, but police are looking for two suspects: one is described as a Hispanic male, late teens to early 20s, wearing a beanie and hooded sweatshirt; the other is described as a Hispanic male, late teens to early 20s, with a haircut that’s “long on top, shaved on the sides,” police said.

Officers are asking witnesses with any information on the suspects to call the Police Department at 719-553-2502. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867. If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

