In an effort to persuade residents and voters to approve a ballot proposal to fund a new detention facility, Sheriff Kirk Taylor said he is planning open houses for the public at the Pueblo County jail beginning next month.

Taylor said the guided walk-throughs of the jail — tentatively set for Sept. 7, Sept. 21, Sept. 28, and Oct. 4 or 5. — would be open to the public, and that he invites anyone who thinks a new jail isn't a necessity to come and see the conditions at the current jail.

Jail open houses were conducted in 2017 as well when the county most recently attempted to get a ballot initiative to fund a new jail passed.

"I don't think I had anybody come out of the last open house whose jaw wasn't dropping saying, 'Holy smokes, I had no idea,'" Taylor said.

Taylor and Pueblo County Commissioner Garrison Ortiz has said that convincing the public to support the proposed ballot measure to fund a new jail will be critical as similar efforts failed in 2017 and 2015.

The planned open houses are a part of the strategy that will be employed to do that. Other initiatives being planned include hosting public meetings about the jail as well as some advertising, according to Taylor.

The Board of Pueblo County Commissioners have yet to vote to put the two separate measures to fund a new jail on the November ballot, but are expected to do so soon.

One of the proposed measures — tentatively being called measure 1A — is a slightly less than a half-cent sales and use tax that would raise money for 30 years to pay for a new jail that is expected to cost somewhere around $130 million to $140 million.

The other measure that would go to voters — tentatively being called measure 1B — is a restructuring of marijuana taxes that would provide about $3.5 million annually. The measure would include cutting the contribution given to Pueblo County marijuana scholarships and cutting aid to other entities in the county.

If voters approved both measures, the sales and use tax money would be used for a jail and the funds from restructuring marijuana taxes would go toward a capital infrastructure fund that would be used for one-time expenses for various nonprofits and other organizations in the community.

If the 1A measure fails and the 1B measure passes, then the money from restructuring marijuana taxes would go toward debt services for a new jail. That money alone wouldn’t be enough to pay for a new jail, but it would give the county something to get started.

