On a balmy Saturday afternoon at the Arkansas Valley Fairgrounds, people came out in droves for the watermelon pile.

In a line that stretched from the exhibit hall to the food vendors near the entrance of the fairgrounds, people stood in the heat for hours before the event began. Watermelon-shaped hand fans and large green bags were passed out to the visitors as they waited for the pile to open.

While many waited for the watermelon pile, the watermeloncarving contest and watermelon seed-spitting contest took place.

First up was the carving contest. The first class judged by state Sen. Larry Crowder was the kids division

Taking first place was Robert Miller and Nora Smith; second place was given to Bradley Smith; and Arrow Woodall took third. In the adult division, first place was Elizabeth Salierup; second was Gail Thompson; and Andrew Smith was third.

About half an hour after the watermelon-carving contest concluded, the watermelon seed-spitting contest began. Each competitor was given a seed from the watermelon at the signup table and then stepped up to the orange tarp to test their lungs.

Many women, men and children stepped up to the tarp on Saturday afternoon to test their spitting ability. At the end of the day, Michael Cordova took first place for the men’s bracket with a spit of 35 feet and Tracy Amos won the women's bracket with a spit of 23 feet.

Also placing in the men’s bracket were Tyler Neil and Dennis Marquez, who both shot their seeds 29 feet. Placing second and third in the women’s bracket was Tasha Smith with a 20-foot spit and Lacy Mejia with a 17-foot spit.

Once the seed spit concluded, the long line that had amassed was split into four smaller lines and the watermelon pile then was opened to the public.

