A break in a pipe under Raton Avenue closed a section of the 1100 block on Raton early Monday morning. The break in question involved a water main pipe. City Engineer Tom Seba said that they expected to have the broken portion of pipe replaced by Monday afternoon.



Ceba said city workers got started on the leak around 7 a.m. and, to their dismay, the leak was larger than they expected.



"It'll be several hours because it's a pretty good sized leak," said Seba. "The more material that comes around from the outside of it shows that it's a greater leak than anybody, of course, ever wants.



"They just have to get down to it, be sure that the water to the main valves at the intersections are shut off. Then they'll get in, remove that section of pipe and the new one comes in. It'll be several hours."



An unrelated water break in a pipe related to Bent's Fort Water Company also occurred in North La Junta yesterday. That break was fixed around 1 p.m. that same afternoon.

