Pueblo residents will be paying $3 a month to improve city streets.

By a 5-2 vote Monday, the Pueblo City Council approved an amended Street Repair Utility Enterprise fee structure that ups the monthly residential fee from $2 to $3 but lowers what small businesses will pay.

About 200 retail businesses, including restaurants and drinking establishments, with less than $100,000 in annual taxable income will be charged $25 per month, rather than the previous $50.

The rest of the monthly fee structure remains unchanged:

• Small service business: $10.

• Small retail, restaurant and drinking establishments; small institutional and small industrial: $50.

• Large retail, large institutional, large industrial and large service business: $100.

The Street Repair Utility Enterprise was created in 2017 by a vote of the people. Collection of the fees — the charge appears on monthly water bills — began in February of this year.

To launch the street repair work, the city borrowed $1 million from its general fund, with those funds going to improve Santa Fe Avenue, from Fourth Street to 15th Street, as well as part of Jerry Murphy Road, from Desert Flower Boulevard to Candytuft Boulevard.

That $1 million has since been repaid with the collected fees.

In advocating for the higher residential fee, city staff, including Mayor Nick Gradisar, said the original rate is not producing sufficient revenue to keep up with ongoing street repair needs.

"Inside of Pueblo, there's 500 miles of road, and that doesn't include the state highway," Gradisar told the City Council on Monday. "Our staff has determined that it costs $600,000 per mile to overlay that road and $1.2 million per mile to reconstruct the road."

The mayor also noted that 40% of the cost of overlaying a city block is for Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant and accessible corners and concrete.

From 2002 — when more than 30 miles of road was overlayed — there has been a "steady neglect" of the work, with but 1.85 miles addressed in 2018.

"That's why, when we survey our citizens, the No. 1 complaint is the condition of the streets," Gradisar said.

As created in 2017, a five-year street improvement plan identified $20 million worth of projects, encompassing 23 miles of roadway.

And while the current rate structure fee raises $2.4 million a year, with the higher residential charge, as much as $2.8 million is expected annually.

Gradisar classified the nearly 200 small businesses that will see a lower monthly charge as "mom-and-pop" establishments, whose owners bemoaned the $50 per-month fee as overly burdensome.

"And we took that into consideration," Gradisar told the council.

As the price of asphalt increased 20% last year, city officials are exploring ways to leverage its funds, so repairs can be made quicker with today's dollars, including coordinating with the Community Development Block Grant program, which offers funds for the ADA-compliant street corners.

Gradisar also noted that of the $4.6 million from the Highway Users Tax Fund the city is expected to receive next year, $2.2 million will be available for city street projects, with the rest used for salaries, engineering, traffic control and so forth.

Annually, then, the city will have a total of $5 million to commit to street improvement.

"So the question is: Are we going to do something with our streets or not," Gradisar told council, as the public hearing on the matter closed without public comment.

The two dissenting votes against the measure came from councilmen Mark Aliff and Larry Atencio.

Aliff voiced his belief that residential property owners will be unfairly burdened by the increase, as millions in HUTF are now in the mix. He said the situation is one of double taxation, also reminding the gallery that the original residential fee was $1 a month.

Atencio, who said he was opposed to the street utility from its inception, said his continued opposition is based on the fact that it's unfair to businesses.

"And we snookered them (residents) by telling them it was $1 in the beginning," Atencio said. "Now it's $3, and it will be $5 next year and the following year $6 and the following year it will be $10."

With asphalt season coming to an end, city crews will address corner and concrete work in anticipation of the laying of asphalt in the spring.

Nearly 30 projects are anticipated to be addressed over the next five years, according to a Street Repair Utility Enterprise map provided by Gradisar.

At the top of that list are two phases of an Outlook Boulevard project, as well as work on Fortino Boulevard, Abriendo Avenue and Greenwood Street.

In 2020, work is anticipated to commence on Northern Avenue, St. Clair Avenue, Eagleridge Boulevard and Hudson Avenue, with 2021 projects to include work on Vinewood Lane, Hollywood Drive, Orman Avenue, Main Street and Dillon Drive.

